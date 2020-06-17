As Lake Havasu City prepares to celebrate the nation’s birth, officials are trusting residents to protect themselves during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The city’s annual July 4 fireworks celebration will begin as scheduled this year, with fireworks to be launched at Spectators Point. It’s an event attended annually by hundreds of boaters and even more spectators on Havasu’s shores. But as the crisis continues throughout Western Arizona, residents and visitors are encouraged to continue following social distancing measures during the event.
“We’ve talked it through, and determined this is one activity in Havasu that’s already physically distanced,” Mayor Cal Sheehy said Wednesday. “People already view the event from boats in Thompson Bay or on our beaches. There’s no organized events surrounding the fireworks display, and it’s a perfect opportunity to celebrate America’s birthday.”
According to Sheehy, families can maintain CDC-recommended social distancing guidelines throughout the event and still comfortably watch the event as it takes place. And those precautions will be needed, according to the Mohave County Public Health Department with coronavirus totals surging in recent weeks.
Officials have since noted a possible link between the new coronavirus cases and last month’s reopening of businesses and events throughout Arizona.
Sheehy says the city is not expecting criticism in its fireworks display this year. The onus of maintaining social distancing measures and preventing the possible spread of coronavirus will be on the spectators themselves.
“We’re asking citizens to follow social distancing guidelines,” Sheehy said. “This is a chance for everyone to enjoy this tradition in a safe manner, and I believe Lake Havasu City citizens are responsible enough to safely enjoy the display.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.