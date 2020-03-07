A top-priority project at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport was recently informed to expect delays, but another major project is being cleared for an early take off.
Airport Supervisor Damon Anderson said the airport was informed by the Federal Aviation Administration during a meeting in February that the supplemental funding set aside for the taxiway reconstruction project would not be available as planned this year. The project, which is currently in the design phase with C&S Engineers, had been expected to break ground this summer. Instead, it will have to wait until 2021.
But the meeting with the FAA wasn’t all bad news for the Lake Havasu City Airport. Anderson said the FAA also agreed that the airport’s runway was in more dire need of replacement than had originally been thought, and decided to bump construction of the project up in its future plans by a year to 2022.
“They have known that (the runway) needed to be done, they just didn’t realize that it needed to be put up that soon,” said Anderson, who joined the Lake Havasu City Airport in Jan. 2019. “Apparently it wasn’t but about three years ago that ADOT came out and did some patchwork on it, but it didn’t work. The patch that they did should last more than two or three years, but it is already kind of running fairly badly.”
In all, Anderson said he feels that the airport came out ahead through the tradeoff in timelines.
“The runway, to me, is especially important,” Anderson said. “I would rather see the runway get done before the taxiway – nobody is landing on the taxiway or diving on it fast. So things don’t get out of control as compared to the runway.”
Anderson said even with runway construction being pushed up a year, he is still hoping to get the city to put a seal coat on the runway to help ensure that it will last until the project is expected to kick off in 2022.
“It definitely needs it,” he said. “At some point, our numbers are going to go down because guys don’t want to bring their aircraft in on a runway that is kicking up rocks or something.”
The taxiway reconstruction project is expected to cost a total of $3.7 million with $3,369,220 coming from the FAA, and $165,390 each from the city and Arizona Department of Transportation. Runway construction is projected to cost $6.5 million with $5,918,900 from the FAA, $290,500 from ADOT, and $290,500 from Lake Havasu City.
