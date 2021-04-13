Two Lake Havasu City residents have been charged in connection with an alleged homicide that occurred early Easter morning, and another suspect is now the subject of a statewide manhunt.
After eight days of investigation, a SWAT Team served two arrest warrants on Monday afternoon at a home on the 2600 block of Hacienda Place. There, suspects Adeline Rea, 31, and Ramon Canas, 44, were taken into custody on charges of first-degree murder for their alleged roles in the death of 37-year-old victim, Stacy J. Hakes.
Hacienda Place resident Cassie Parker watched the scene unfold from her garage. A day later, Parker appeared to be shaken by the experience.
“I saw their vehicle pull up in front of my driveway,” Parker said this week. “The slider opened and the SWAT team jumped out with shields and rifles … they told me to go back inside. They told the people to come out with their hands up … and then there was this big boom.”
Parker says the raid unfolded quickly, but police remained on the scene for hours afterward.
“I didn’t know the people who lived there … nothing like this has ever happened in this neighborhood before,” Parker said. “I’d planned to run a few errands (Monday), but there were six white, unmarked police vehicles blocking the street. I couldn’t leave for a couple of hours.”
According to police, a third suspect in the case – who is believed to have fatally shot Hakes on April 4 – remains at large and may be in the Tucson area. Havasu resident Brian W. Robinson, 36, is now also wanted on charges of first-degree murder.
Police describe Robinson as six feet, four inches tall, with short brown hair and green eyes. He is known by the alias, “Tree,” and has multiple tattoos on his chest and arms. Robinson has an amputated right arm, and the letters “BERDOO” tattooed across his stomach.
As law enforcement begin in a statewide manhunt for Robinson, the Lake Havasu City Police Department says its detectives worked diligently to discover the identities of those allegedly involved.
“One homicide may take years to solve, and another may be solved in a single day,” said Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Frank Hayden. “It just depends on the specific circumstances of the case and the evidence available. In this case, our detectives have been working to make sure all of the appropriate steps are being taken, and it has culminated in arrests being made and a warrant being issued.”
The shooting was initially reported at about 2:40 a.m. April 4, after neighbors heard gunshots at a home on the 400 block of Sunfield Drive. According to police, Hakes was seated in his vehicle at the location when he was shot by Robinson.
Previous statements given by police indicated that the shooting was not a random incident. Whether Hakes’ killing was planned, however, was unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.
“We believe they were all familiar with each other, and they were friendly with each other prior to that night,” Hayden said. “Detectives don’t believe their criminal history was a factor, and we don’t have any information on the suspects’ motive at this time.”
According to police, Rea was identified as a resident at that address, and is believed to have aided Robinson after the shooting took place.
Hakes was released in September from an Arizona state prison facility in Tucson, after a six-year sentence on previous narcotics charges. Robinson was incarcerated at the same facility, in the same housing unit, after a conviction in 2016 on charges of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of a motor vehicle.
Both inmates worked for years several years while incarcerated under the Hometown Hero Project, a national nonprofit organization that aids in disaster relief, homelessness and drug abuse treatment efforts. Robinson was released from custody last June.
Robinson’s arrest history also includes counts of second-degree burglary, aggravated assault, armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle allegedly committed in 2015.
Canas also has prior felony arrests, and was convicted in 2017 on charges of identity theft, theft of a credit card and possession of dangerous drugs. Canas served 30 months at an Arizona State Prison complex in Kingman until his release last July.
According to Hayden, Canas is also believed to have aided Robinson after Hakes’ death.
As of Tuesday evening, Rea and Canas remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond.
Investigation remains ongoing in the case. Anyone with information about Hakes’ death or Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171. Anonymous tips can also be given through Havasu Silent Witness at 928-854-8477, or online at www.lhcaz.gov/police.
