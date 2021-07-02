Police arrested a bar patron in Queens Bay who was allegedly involved in a fight with other customers and security.
According to the report on May 8, Lake Havasu City Police officers were dispatched to Queens Bay for a disturbance. Police say when they talked with the security manager, he told police that he observed several individuals, including California resident Felix Marquez, in the bar getting into a verbal argument with another group. The manager says when he attempted to escort one of the individuals out of the bar, it started a fight where Marquez punched a security guard, giving him a cut above his right eye.
Marquez was arrested and transported to LHCPD jail where he was charged with disorderly conduct.
