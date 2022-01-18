A Fresno man was arrested on arson charges Monday, when he was accused of setting a fire in the bathroom of El Garces train station, in Needles.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the location, where the fire was reported to have been deliberately started at the location. According to investigators, 40-year-old Charles Parnell was found in the area – and appeared to have been in the process of starting a second fire when confronted by deputies.
Deputies detained Parnell at the scene, and allegedly identified as the person responsible for the initial fire. Investigators say Parnell also unlawfully entered private property, damaged valuable equipment and attempted to access locked garbage bins in the area before his arrest.
Parnell was transported to San Bernardino County’s High Desert Detention Center, where he was held on $100,000 bond.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.