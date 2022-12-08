A Las Vegas man is in custody after the shooting death of of a Northern Arizona man last week in Dolan Springs.
The shooting took place last Wednesday evening, where victim David C. Farris, 44, of White Hills, was fatally shot at a Dolan Springs location. Mohave County investigators allegedly identified Felipe Santaolalla, 46, as a suspect in the case on Friday. As a result of the investigation, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers served a warrant for Santaolalla’s arrest on Monday in Nevada.
