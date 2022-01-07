A man was arrested Friday morning, after he allegedly fired a weapon at another vehicle during a road rage incident.
Lake Havasu Police officers were called to the 3100 block of North Palo Verde Boulevard at about 12:30 a.m., after receiving reports of a possible shooting. According to police, the victim reported that a suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Jeremy Delfino, had been tailgating him near the intersection of North Palo Verde and North Kiowa Boulevards. During the incident, Delfino allegedly exited his car with a gun, and fired four rounds into the rear of the victim’s vehicle.
Police say Delfino then fled the area, but his vehicle was found shortly before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and London Bridge Road. Delfino was ultimately taken into custody, and allegedly admitted to his involvement in the incident when questioned.
Delfino has been charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a weapon and misconduct with a weapon.
No injuries were reported in the incident, and Delfino was booked into the Lake Havasu City Jail, pending an initial court appearance.
