Lake Havasu City Police officers found $25,000-worth of cocaine in a traffic stop last week. And while one nose or another may have found its way to that suspected stash, it wasn’t a nose the alleged dealer ever anticipated.
Patrol officers stopped a driver at the intersection of State Route 95 and Oro Grande Boulevard Friday evening. It was a traffic stop accompanied by the department’s newest addition, a police K-9 named “Rocky.”
According to police, “Rocky” alerted officers to the presence of narcotics within the vehicle, and the driver – identified as 28-year-old Havasu resident Christian Nava – was detained at the scene.
During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found about one pound of cocaine, packaged for individual sale and valued between $25,000 and $30,000.
Nava was arrested on charges of transportation and possession of narcotic drugs for sale, as well as possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“Rocky” is the first and only Lake Havasu City Police K-9 unit since the department’s former K-9 program was disbanded in 2012. The program was reinstituted this year through a volunteer fundraising effort by members of the Lake Havasu City community.
“Rocky is another tool the Lake Havasu City Police Department will use in the fight against illegal drugs in Havasu,” said Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray. “Rocky will help speed up locating drugs, but he can’t replace all of the other factors that must be considered during a drug investigation.”
Nava was released on $5,000 bond in an initial court appearance this week. As of Wednesday, court documents did not indicate when Nava would next appear in court.
