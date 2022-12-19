KINGMAN – A driver died Friday night following a three-car crash on Route 66 near mile marker 81.
Firefighters from the Northern Arizona Fire District responded and noted heavy damage to the vehicles involved, according to an NAFD news release.
Initial reports indicated that a minor accident had possibly occurred between two vehicles, when, shortly after, a third vehicle struck one of the first two vehicles at a high rate of speed causing a major secondary collision.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said.
The cause is still under investigation.
