An exchange of gunfire was reported Thursday between law enforcement officials and a suspect in the area of Beaver Dam.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to assist in an active pursuit that began in Utah, which was reported at 2:24 p.m. The chase ended in the area of Highway 91 and East Biasi Ranch Road in Beaver Dam. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Utah resident Oscar Alcantara, of St. George, allegedly exited his vehicle at the location while holding a young child and a handgun.
Responding officers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the St. George Police Department and the Washington City Police Department set up a containment area around the scene, and contacted Alcantara by telephone.
Authorities say Alcantara refused to let the child go. When Alcantara was allegedly seen pointing the weapon at the child’s head, an officer of the St. George Police Department fatally shot the suspect.
The child was unharmed during the incident, according to deputies, but was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
According to the sheriff’s office, Alcantara fled into the desert. Areas of the town, which lies about 70 miles west of Colorado City, were restricted as the incident unfolded, and schools were locked down as a precautionary measure.
Investigators say the pursuit began after Washington City Police Detectives responded to reports of a domestic violence incident, in which a firearm was allegedly brandished. Their investigation led them to a St. George address, where Alcantara was allegedly seen leaving in his vehicle with a female driver.
Detectives conducted a traffic stop, during which the driver exited the vehicle and told detectives that Alcantara was in the back seat of the vehicle with his firearm and a child. Alcantara then allegedly entered the vehicle’s driver seat and fled the traffic stop. The pursuit continued through St. George, Santa Clara and Ivins before Alcantara stopped in the area of Beaver Dam.
Investigation in the case remains ongoing, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, and more information will be released as it becomes available.
