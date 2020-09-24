A Quartzsite woman is dead after a motor vehicle accident Wednesday evening on State Route 95.
The accident occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m., near the intersection of SR 95 and South Acoma Boulevard, when police say the driver of a southbound Honda Civic rear-ended a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The motorcycle’s driver and passenger were both ejected from the vehicle, and the female passenger was struck by a southbound Toyota Tacoma after the initial accident.
The passenger, identified as 65-year-old Lydia Perkins, was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle’s driver was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The drivers of the Honda Civic and Toyota Tacoma were each uninjured, according to police.
State Route 95 was closed for several hours between Oro Grande and North Acoma Boulevards as officers investigated the accident.
According to police, the accident remained under investigation as of Thursday afternoon. No contributing factors have yet been identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.