Several people were transported from SARA Park due to heat-related illness while hiking SARA Park’s desert trails on Thursday, and one dog has died.
The Lake Havasu City Fire Department’s desert rescue unit was called at about 9:30 a.m. to SARA Park, where an unidentified hiker reported an injured member of his or her party. According to Havasu Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Kemp, the victim fell while walking in a ravine, and injured his leg.
Kemp said the area was remote, and desert rescue officials required off-highway vehicles to reach the victim’s location. The victim, his hiking partner and two dogs were transported from the scene. But according to Kemp, one of the animals died due to Thursday morning’s extreme heat.
According to Kemp, the last emergency vehicle was leaving the scene at 11 a.m., when another victim at the SARA Park trailhead - unrelated to the first incident - reported heat-related illness, and received medical assistance at the scene.
Excessive heat remains the most dangerous type of severe weather event in the U.S., according to the American Red Cross, and excessive heat is a constant threat during Havasu’s summer months.
Temperatures reached about 110 degrees in Havasu by Wednesday afternoon, but that heat is expected to break this weekend, according to the national weather service. High temperatures on Friday and Saturday are expected to hover at 102 degrees, with cloudy skies and a 30% chance of thunderstorms until Sunday.
— Today’s News-Herald
