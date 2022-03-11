Lake Havasu City Police officers were called Thursday evening to an area near the SARA Park entrance on State Route 95, after receiving reports of a head-on vehicle collision.
According to police, a Hyundai Accent crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Dodge Ram truck. The impact caused the Dodge to strike a second, smaller Dodge Ram. All three vehicles were disabled at the scene, and the highway was shut down for more than two hours.
The driver of the Hyundai was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. Two adults and one juvenile who were traveling in the Dodge Ram initially struck by the Hyundai received only minor injuries, and did not receive hospital treatment. The driver and sole occupant of the smaller dodge ram also received only minor injuries.
Police said the accident’s cause remained under investigation as of Friday afternoon, but impairment is believed to have been a factor.
Many wrecks in that area over the years.
