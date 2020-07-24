A personal watercraft collided with a boat Friday afternoon, resulting in nonfatal injuries.
The accident occurred at about 2:30 p.m., near the area of Contact Point. According to Mohave County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kyler Cox, the personal watercraft operator was ejected into the water and suffered possible injuries to his arm. He was ultimately pulled from the water by a nearby Lake Havasu City Fire Department watercraft, with patrol vessels from the San Bernardino and Mohave County Sheriff’s Offices standing by at the scene.
The victim was transported to the nearby Lake Havasu Boating Safety Center, and transported by ambulance to Havasu Regional Medical Center.
