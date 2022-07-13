One motorist was injured Wednesday afternoon in a traffic accident at the intersection of Acoma and McCulloch Boulevards.
Police say the motorist, who is believed to have been in his 80s, accidentally accelerated - rather than braking - his vehicle at the location’s Maverik gas station. The motorist struck an ice machine, which caused minor structural damage to the store.
The motorist was transported from the location to Havasu Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
— Today’s News-Herald
