On Tuesday night, one young Lake Havasu City resident had the chance to experience a helicopter flight after surviving a bout of cancer.
Cooper Sepulveda, 6, was diagnosed in August of last year with Ewing Sarcoma, a type of cancer that formed a mass on his spine. Cooper’s mother, Breanna Sepulveda, says that her son experienced depression when he had to undergo his first surgery.
“Cooper couldn’t move at first and had to walk with a walker,” Breanna Sepulveda said. “Towards the end of treatment when we were finishing up, that’s when I noticed his energy coming back.”
The sports-driven 1st grader enjoyed playing baseball and soccer, but due to the cancer he was diagnosed with, Cooper was not able to participate in his favorite sports. On two separate occasions, Cooper went on emergency air evacuations with the Havasu-based national air ambulance provider, Native Air.
“He’s had a pretty rough year and he’s been pretty positive throughout the entire time,” Matthew Sepulveda said. “For something like this to happen to him, to see his excitement and his joy, it’s very rewarding for him and for everyone around him.”
The flight on Tuesday night was arranged by several people who were involved with the Sepulveda family. Brad Fender, a close friend of the family, came into contact with Native Air’s Business Development Manager Valerie Yevzerova to start planning for Cooper’s celebratory helicopter ride.
“The person that was trying to contact and get this set up only knew that Cooper had an Uncle Brad that was a paramedic,” Breanna Sepulveda explained. “They randomly ran into him outside of the hospital one day and they were like, ‘That’s Uncle Brad!’ That’s how they got our contact information to get it all set up.”
The Spider-Man loving 6-year-old was able to take two flights with each of his parents. Native Air’s Flight Paramedic Tya Logan accompanied Cooper and his mother on the second flight out of Rotary Park. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kyler Cox, along with other members from the department, arrived to send Cooper off on his last celebratory flights. Cooper’s mother says that after her son completed his chemotherapy and radiation, he received an “all clear” on Mother’s Day this year.
“We want to tell Native Air how much we appreciate everything that they’ve done for Cooper and for our family,” Matthew Sepulveda said. “Just to see that it can bring some joy to him, it’s something that we really appreciate and words can’t express how grateful we are for it.”
