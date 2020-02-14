Lake Havasu City ladies who are looking for an excuse to wear a fancy hat while sipping tea and nibbling oh-so-delicately on scones should plan on attending the Queen’s Tea on Feb. 23.
Hosted by Lake Havasu Museum of History, the 24th annual High Tea is 2-4 p.m. in the King Arthur Room at the London Bridge Resort.
“You’ll feel like royalty as you enjoy elegant tea and scones,” said June Waters-Goff, the museum’s executive director.
A queen and her court will preside. They will be dressed in full Victorian-era costumes. Waters-Goff said sundry entertainment, basket raffles and prizes for the most creative and interesting hats will keep guests entertained.
Tickets are $35. Make reservations by Feb. 18 by calling the museum at 928-854-4938.
Waters-Goff said proceeds from the event support exhibitions and programming at the museum, which is at 320 London Bridge Road.
