A Bullhead City man was arrested Monday morning in the shooting death of another man.
Bullhead City Police were called to a house early Monday morning after receiving reports that a victim, identified as Richard E. Pierce, 51, had been shot at the location.
Police said Travis F. Herrin, 32, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting took place, and charged with second-degree murder. Herrin was also found to have a warrant for his arrest on charges of failure to appear for a previous court hearing. As of this week, Herrin remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond.
Investigation in the case remains ongoing.
