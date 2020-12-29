For those who are still in the Christmas spirit, the Festival of Lights will illuminate the London Bridge and English Village for one more week.
The last day for the annual event is currently scheduled for Jan. 3. Over an estimated 500,000 holiday lights were lit up this year on the London Bridge and along the Bridgewater Channel.
Free parking is available at the English Village, London Bridge Resort and the Convention Center. Illumination starts at dusk and stops at 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.