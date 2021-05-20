: A man was arrested after a reported shooting at the Walmart Supercenter in Fort Mojave Wednesday night, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department. Little information was available by deadline, but the Mohave Valley Daily News reported that one person was shot and taken to Valley View Medical Center.
One shot, one arrested in reported shooting at Walmart in Fort Mojave
