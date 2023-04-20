PHOENIX — Arizona Reconsultation Committee was briefed Monday on the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s environmental analysis of three alternatives for how seven Western states and tribes reliant on the dwindling water supply from the Colorado River should cut their use.
“BOR has been very clear that it is likely to take action to protect the system,” said Jamie Kelly, ARC member and Mohave County Water Authority board member. “In light of the anticipated continued aridification, hotter dryer climate and that system would be the operation of the dams themselves, as well as water needs for people.”
The action alternatives were presented to ARC as bookends at the opposite ends of the shelf with the Bureau, hoping that the states will come to an agreement in-between, Kelly said. The Bureau also included in the environmental analysis a no-action alternative, to take no action to curb water use beyond what’s already been approved under a set of reservoir operating guidelines from 2007 and the Lower Basin Drought Contingency Plan from 2019.
“The first action alternative was cuts in accordance with the existing priority system, which just is devastating to the state of Arizona,” she said. “Alternative action No. 2 were cuts as planned through DCP and the 2007 guidelines, but to a certain point, and then they were pro rata across all of the users.”
The two alternatives appear to closely match a proposal issued early this year by Arizona and five other river basin states and separately, a proposal made by California.
In both cases, the alternatives would trim river water use by an additional 1.26 million acre-feet compared to cuts already made for this year under existing agreements. The cuts in both alternatives would total about 2.083 million acre-feet for 2024 and would grow larger in 2025 and 2026, assuming Lake Mead’s water levels keep falling as they have since the turn of the century.
The Bureau is focused on having the Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement completed and published in a record decision signed in July so it can be used as a planning tool with the August 20 four-month study for the next water year, Kelly said.
“There is also a great deal of urgency in the cuts that are upcoming,” Kelly said. “There is a bit of a reprieve given that with the snowpack this year being at 160% and runoff anticipated to be 150% of normal. We just have to keep the focus on addressing these issues, because one year of good hydrology does not eliminate the drought.”
“While the West was blessed with an incredible year of precipitation and snowpack, one wet year simply is not enough to erase 22 years of prolonged severe drought combined with overuse of a Colorado River system that is over-allocated,” Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter said last week after the BOR’s study was released. “Lake Powell and Lake Mead are simply too massive.
“One thing is crystal clear, and that is the seven basin states and the 40 million people that rely upon the Colorado River system are entering a time of transition to a new normal and less available water. It’s going to be a true test of human nature and whether we see the best of it or the worst of it.”
States, tribes and other water users now have until May 30 to comment before federal officials announce their formal decision. The committee was advised that the lower basin states are making progress, Kelly said.
The ARC is chaired by Arizona Department of Water Resources director Tom Buschatzke and Central Arizona Water Conservation District General Manager Brenda Berman. Arizona Department of Water Resources and Central Arizona Project reconvened the Lower Basin Drought Contingency Plan (LBDCP) Steering Committee delegates to form the ARC. The committee will develop an Arizona perspective on the reconsultation of the Colorado River Interim Guidelines for Lower Basin Shortages and the Coordinated Operations for Lake Powell and Lake Mead, known as the 2007 Guidelines.
