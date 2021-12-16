Lake Havasu City students are finding new ways of getting into trouble online.
In the past months a series of social media accounts on Instagram and Tiktok have been created posting photos or videos of students at Lake Havasu High School and Thunderbolt Middle School in a way that some people are seeing as bullying. Parents of students are voicing their concerns about these accounts but school officials are often limited in their power to respond.
This uptick in cyberbullying has reached a point that school officials are planning to refocus on anti-bullying curriculum in 2022.
Anonymous accounts on Instagram and Tiktok include posts to shows people sleeping on campus or parking poorly, but some posts seem to target specific students. The most recent account that parents are concerned about is a Thunderbolt Tiktok account that reportedly is bullying specific children.
According to Thunderbolt Middle School Principal Gordy Hall, anytime his administration is made aware of “inappropriate or inaccurate social media accounts” they investigate the account and ask the respective platform to remove the content. Hall also says they encourage parents to do the same.
“We also ask parents to report accounts that contain bullying or other inappropriate content to the appropriate platform, FB, Twitter, Snapchat, etc.,” Hall said. “Reporting the account brings it to the attention of the platform’s moderator and increases the likelihood the content and/or account will be removed.”
The issue that Lake Havasu High School principal Scott Becker points out is schools can only react when a bullying social media account is created and even once they report it the issue is then in the hands of the moderators of the social media platform.
“Anyone can create a social media account anonymously, and the school has no authority over this process,” Becker said. “…Anonymous accounts almost always post photos without the permission of the subjects and once brought to our attention, we do our best to reach out and ask that the content be removed…The moderators of those online communities should be taking them down quickly when it is brought to their attention that the accounts contain photos of minors, but that is not something we can guarantee.”
Both the Lake Havasu High School and Thunderbolt Middle School student handbooks define cyberbullying as acts that are harassing, insulting or attacking others, including the use of profanity or obscene language.
The problem is the student handbook prohibits cyberbullying with district property and doesn’t expand to student’s personal property.
As recently as 2019 the Lake Havasu Unified School District has brought in the anti-bullying program Rachel’s Challenge to help foster a more welcoming environment on campus. However, Becker says that like many aspects of school, Rachel’s Challenge took a backseat during the pandemic.
Going into the New Year both Becker and Hall say schools will refocus on the program.
We are confident that Rachel’s Challenge positively affects our schools and community, as evidenced by the overwhelmingly positive events that surrounded the implementation,” Becker said. “We are refocusing on Rachel’s Challenge with events in early February. We believe this will support our efforts in creating positive and kind school cultures that work toward ending all types of bullying in our schools and community.”
