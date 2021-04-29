The Tucson Film & Music Festival and Film Tucson is presenting a free online conversation this Saturday at 3 p.m. with the creators of the film “Spiked.”
The film was produced by Joseph Soldweidel, owner of Western News & Info, a partial owner of River City Newspapers and Today’s News-Herald.
It stars Aidan Quinn, known for his current role on the CBS show “Elementary,” in a story partly inspired by Soldwedel’s life.
“Spiked” is written and directed by Juan Martinez Vera and produced by Per Melita.
The film was launched across multiple video-on-demand platforms last month, including Amazon Prime, Apple iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, Vimeo and Gravitas Movies. Later this year the film will also be available on popular subscription video platforms.
This Saturday’s online conversation will feature “Spiked” writer/director Juan Martinez Vera, producer Per Melita and actress Danay Garcia. They will talk about the making of the film, which was shot entirely in Southern Arizona.
To register for the event, go to https://tinyurl.com/spikedevent.
