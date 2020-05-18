Summer school for Lake Havasu High School students begins May 27, said the school’s principal Scott Becker. The classes last four weeks, ending June 24.
Because the format is online only, students must have access to reliable internet and a computer – a laptop or desktop unit. The free instruction is for incoming sophomores, juniors and seniors.
Classes offered include world history 1-2, U.S./Arizona history 1-2, civics, economics, algebra 1-2 and geometry 1-2.
For details, students are asked to contact their school counselors.
