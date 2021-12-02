As plans for a new park in Lake Havasu City start to take shape, the city is looking to hear from the public about what they would like to see from the Downtown Catalyst.
Landscape architecture firm Dig Studios will be in Lake Havasu City on Monday to host an informal open house at the Aquatic Center. Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane said the open house, which will run from 4-7 p.m., will allow the Phoenix-based designers to gather thoughts from citizens and the Downtown Merchants about what they want to see developed at the corner of McCulloch Boulevard and Querio Drive.
“We want to hear their thoughts and ideas – what they like or don’t like, or if they want to see something in a particular area,” Keane said. “We want to hear their thoughts about what that space could be.”
It will be the second public meeting with Dig Studios about the project, following a presentation and discussion during the Parks and Recreation Board meeting on Nov. 22. Keane said this meeting will be a little less formal, allowing people to come and go as they please.
“This will be an informal setting and a little bit easier to talk with the public about what some of those concepts could look like,” Keane said.
During the board meeting in November, Dig Studios presented its preliminary findings and ideas about the site. The Parks and Recreation Board talked a lot about the need for shade in the park, discussed the possibility of including restrooms, talked about the types of uses the park is likely to attract, and weighed in on their preferred concept designs presented by Dig Studios during the meeting.
Full video of the presentation and discussion can be found on Lake Havasu City’s YouTube page, or at tinyurl.com/zsnjkhdz.
