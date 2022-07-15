It may feel like it only just started, but summer break is almost over for the Lake Havasu Unified School District.
Students officially make the return to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 8, but before that all eight schools in the district are holding an open house for incoming students and families.
The first open house is at Thunderbolt Middle School on Aug. 2 from 4:40-7 p.m. The next day on Wednesday, Aug. 3 Lake Havasu High School will hold its open house from 6-8 p.m. Then on Aug. 4 five of the elementary schools will hold their open houses from 5:30-7 p.m.
The one exception is that Starline Elementary will hold an open house on Aug. 4 from 5:30-7 p.m. for kindergarten, first grade and gifted programs and then hold another open on Aug. 11 from 6-7 p.m.
A supply list for the 2022-23 school year can also be found online at the district’s website at lhusd.org/resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.