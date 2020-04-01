For the first time ever, it’s bear hunting season in Lake Havasu City.
Following the lead of communities across the nation, local families are taking part in a kind of scavenger hunt, looking for stuffed teddy bears in the windows of homes and businesses. Searching for the bears is a fun and safe activity for antsy kids and their parents. For residents, placing bears in street side windows or landscaping is a friendly way to reach out to others in the community during the need for social distancing.
Sarah Stinnett is spearheading the Havasu effort. She was inspired to launch the child-centric activity after seeing the idea posted on social media last week. She launched the appeal for participants through the Facebook page of Lake View Terrace Memory Care, where she works as the facility’s marketing director.
“We’re up to 104 addresses,” Stinnett said Wednesday morning. Pleased with the response, she said that the more-the-merrier effort welcomes more addresses of people who are displaying teddies or other plush animals. She said residents can add their addresses on Lakeview’s Facebook page.
As an added bonus, there’s a $25 prize waiting for the winner of a photo contest. The deadline is April 15.
“Send your picture of a bear that you saw to us and our residents will pick their favorite,” Stinnett said.
Hunting for teddy bears can help the Havasu community stay connected in a no-touch, light-hearted way. But it also meets one of Stinnett’s more pressing needs.
“I’ve been working from home for my job. I have two small kids and they are driving me bonkers,” she laughed. “Going on a bear hunts gets us out of the house and gives us something fun to do.”
