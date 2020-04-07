“Stay home, Stay healthy, Stay connected” was the message delivered late last month by the Arizona Governor’s Office, as Gov. Doug Ducey urged residents to stay inside and avoid unnecessary travel during the coronavirus pandemic. But that may not be an option for some residents.
Many Arizona state parks and federal recreation areas remained open as of Tuesday morning, but other popular travel destinations – such as Grand Canyon National Park – have been closed to visitors during the crisis. For residents whose homes and means of travel are one and the same, the possibility that other public lands could follow is a source of growing concern.
Pam Babbitt, 71, of Colorado, lives full-time in her recreational vehicle. For Babbitt and others like her, state and federal lands offer a free, readily-available option for camping. On Tuesday, her vehicle parked well away from other visitors at Lone Tree Dispersed Camping Area, about five miles north of Lake Havasu City.
“I have a lot of compassion for us full-time RV-ers,” Babbitt said. “We’ve been told to stay at home – This is our home. If they end up closing BLM land, we’ve got nowhere else to go. I feel like a fugitive, watching where I’m going, watching to see if they close the BLM campgrounds down.”
Babbitt planned to stay at Lone Tree for three more weeks, before seeking cooler weather farther north of Havasu. During her stay, she and campers like her used the campground’s wide-open spaces to practice social distancing, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to Bureau of Land Management officials on Tuesday, public lands remain open in Arizona, and citizens are encouraged to use them while following CDC, state and local guidelines on limiting group size and employing efforts in social distancing.
And as the coronavirus pandemic continues in cities across the state, BLM Public Information Specialist Valerie Gohlke says public lands have seen a growing popularity. Although the agency doesn’t keep a daily traffic of users in non-fee areas like Lone Tree, rangers maintain patrols in each of those areas.
The agency advises visitors to plan ahead and bring their own sanitation supplies, and to dispose of their own waste while enjoying public lands.
Throughout Arizona, the State Lands Office issued about 2,500 recreational permits for campers this March – about 500 fewer than in March 2019. The area of Fathom Drive and London Bridge Road, however, appears to remain a popular venue for campers. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have issued no citations to campers in the Lake Havasu City area within the past month.
For other Lone Tree campers like Utah resident Patrick Tennant, 60, those open spaces are one of the benefits of camping on public lands during the nationwide outbreak.
“I’ve been camping here for three days,” Tennant said. “I’m waiting for all of this to clear up before I head back. This is my home on wheels, and a lot of us are staying to ourselves. We’re keeping social distancing. It might be May before it’s over, but I try not to watch too much of what’s happening on the news.”
Disabled veteran Greg Roelofson, 56, of Prescott, has been living in his trailer for 14 months. He’s traveled to and camped on public lands throughout Arizona, but says there are other places he could stay if those lands were closed due to the outbreak. He was camping at Lone Tree on Monday, well away from other visitors.
“It’s scary, but out here we’re spaced away from each other,” Roelofson said. “I was prepared before it started. Last week was the first time I bought food in two months, because I was prepared.”
Camping is nothing new to Roelofson, and he doesn’t foresee the closure of public campgrounds to Arizona residents.
“There are more places to camp than just BLM land,” Roelofson said. “In the old days, we used to travel across America without being bothered. Camping is part of what made America great. These are our public lands … they’re ours, paid for with our tax dollars.”
