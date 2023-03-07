There’s no dispute that a Kingman man shot and killed his short-term boyfriend nearly three years ago, but attorneys are at odds whether the event was an act of self-defense or homicide. A Mohave County Superior Court jury heard opening statements Tuesday in the trial of Christopher Kacos.
The 36-year-old Kacos is charged with second degree murder in the April, 2000 shooting death of Christopher Young, 30. Deputy Mohave County attorney Jacob Cote told the jury the pair met about a month before the shooting and that Kacos had allowed Young to stay at his home in the 900 block of John Norman Ln.
Cote said a neighbor visited the residence before 3:00 a.m. to request quiet after a lot of noise could be heard inside. He said she encountered Young outside the residence, that they exchanged words and that he ``quite brutally” assaulted her, before she was able to retreat and summon law enforcement authorities.
Kacos had reportedly fled and was not present when Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call, but returned after the officers had cleared the scene about two hours after the assault. Cote told jurors that Young was unarmed and defenseless when shot three times by Kacos.
``This was not justified,” Cote said. ``This was a defendant taking the law into his own hands.”
Defense attorney David Bednar flipped the Cote script during his statement to the jury panel.
``This case is aboout justification, self-defense and a rush to judgment (by law enforcement),” Bednar said. He told jurors that Young was amped up and under the influence of methamphetamine when he approached Kacos who was unable to determine the dark object (rolled up shorts) Young clutched in his hand.
``The police can not always be there for us,” Bednar said. ``Sometimes we have to take our own protection into our own hands.”
Bednar said Kacos first fired a warning shot before using the shotgun to fire three more rounds striking Young.
``Chris is going to take the (witness) stand and tell you exactly what happened,” Bednar said.
Judge Billy Sipe indicated the trial could push into next week or end Friday.
