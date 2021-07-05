KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has more than a dozen public hearings set for its 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6 meeting, which will also see consideration of a measure related to the county’s complaint filed against opioid manufactures and distributors.
Mohave County filed a complaint in the federal District Court of Arizona against opioid manufactures and distributors “responsible for the opioid epidemic” in 2019. That case was then transferred to and centralized in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. On Tuesday, supervisors will vote whether to accept the Plan of Reorganization for Purdue Pharma, one of the “key opioid manufacture defendants,” according to the agenda.
Purdue Pharma filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, with the county then filing a claim with the Bankruptcy Court against Purdue seeking compensation for damages caused to Mohave County and its residents.
Purdue’s proposed plan calls for an estimated $3.5-$5 billion to be distributed over approximately nine years to claims of federal, state, local and tribal governments. A $4.2 billion contribution to the plan would see the owners of Purdue Pharma and related entities released from all claims, the agenda states.
Staff is set to present an analysis on funding alternatives for the county’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System unfunded pension liability, seeing as the proposed sales tax as part of the fiscal year 2021-22 did not receive unanimous support from the board.
Supervisors will discuss three options, with the goal being to choose a plan that will “serve to reduce the total cost to Mohave County taxpayers to the greatest extent.”
There are 13 public hearings set for Tuesday, all of which saw either unanimous recommendations of approval or denial from the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission.
Those hearings are in regards to general plan amendments, rezones of property that would allow for minor land divisions, rezones that would permit the operation of businesses, and more.
One public hearing of note is in regards to a request for a zoning change that would allow for a cannabis grow facility in the Griffith area of the county, the property being approximately 36 acres located south of Quartzite Drive and east of Sacramento Road.
The board will also hold a public hearing on a possible expedited review process for special events and the associated fees.
The board has also set a public hearing for Tuesday, July 6 in regards to a proposed ordinance that would require those in Kingman’s Butler area to hook up to the city’s sewer system if within 100 feet of a line, or when they install a new septic system or replace a failed one.
In other business, Public Health Director Denise Burley will update the board on recent issues, actions, events and responses regarding COVID-19.
Supervisors may also approve capital project programming and reallocation of $260,000 for a variable frequency drive and an isolation valve project for the I-40 industrial water system. According to the agenda, Griffith Energy bears responsibility for 90% of project expenses.
A public hearing may be set for Aug. 2 by the board in regards to the proposed elimination of separate service connection fees and meter connection fees for Golden Valley Improvement District 1.
Established would be a single meter and service fee at $1,000, and the water service account deposit would be increased from $90 to $100. Water haul rates would be made the same as standpipe rates.
The board is set to consider a number of rezone requests on Tuesday, all of which saw unanimous recommendations of approval from the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.