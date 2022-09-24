Desert Bar

Property view of the Desert Bar.

 Courtesy of GoLakeHavasu

Fall is here and for the off roading community in Mohave and La Paz County the drop in temperature means it’s time for drinks in the desert.

This Friday, Sept. 30, The Bunker Bar in Lake Havasu City is opening its doors after being closed for the summer season. In Parker, the Desert Bar AKA Nellie E Saloon is also opening its door the first weekend of October according to its social media.

