Fall is here and for the off roading community in Mohave and La Paz County the drop in temperature means it’s time for drinks in the desert.
This Friday, Sept. 30, The Bunker Bar in Lake Havasu City is opening its doors after being closed for the summer season. In Parker, the Desert Bar AKA Nellie E Saloon is also opening its door the first weekend of October according to its social media.
According to Bunker Bar co-owner Matt Caley, each season he and the other owners try to add something to the bar’s military décor.
Caley says this year’s new addition is a secret—one that he has been keeping for the past seven months since the bar closed at the end of April. Caley doesn’t want to spoil the surprise but he did confirm that it wasn’t a tank.
“We think that a lot of people are going to enjoy it,” Caley said.
The Bunker Bar opens its doors at noon on Fridays and closes them at 5 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays the off-road bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to the Bar’s Facebook live music guests this season include Michelle Louise, Roadwork, Dry Heat, Mudfish and more.
To get to The Bunker Bar, head north on State Route 95 to Havasu Heights Road. Then, make the first right on an unpaved road that will take you to the bar through about 2.5 miles of desert.
The Desert Bar is open on weekends from noon to 6 p.m. according to its social media page.
Ken Coughlin, founder of Nellie E Saloon, built the Desert Bar at the site of an old copper mining camp in 1975. Although all remnants of the original camp are gone, its spirit lives; its parking lot is located directly on the site where the mining camp once stood.
At first, the saloon was a three-sided enclosed room, not much bigger than a small storage shed. Today, while maintaining its Old West character, Coughlin has expanded it substantially.
According the bar’s website, off roaders can find the Desert bar “five miles down Cienega Springs Road off state route 95 , approximately 5 miles north of Parker”
Both the Bunker and Desert Bar end their season at the end of April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.