Sometimes you just have to go for it. For Justin Marshall and his band Dreadknot, that’s exactly what they’re doing.
Marshall is the lead singer of the local reggae band which recently released its debut EP titled Trail Blazin’ and is set to leave Lake Havasu City for greener pastures in Portland, Oregon.
The decision to leave town was one made in a mutual agreement by the band, Marshall said.
“We decided we wanted to do the move because we’re kind of limited in this area with having to travel,” said Marshall. “The move there puts us right in a central hub for three really big music cities in the Northwest which are Seattle, Portland and Bend, Oregon.”
Last summer, the band had a chance to experience Portland first-hand when it went on tour for VetFest, an annual celebration and appreciation for military veterans.
Dreadknot is comprised of three members, Marshall, who also plays guitar, Tanner Town, the bass player and Ryan Smart, the keyboard and guitar player.
Marshall, a native of Lake Havasu, says he has always had high expectations for the band, which was formed just under a year ago.
“I went into this band with the idea we were going to be successful,” he said. “I didn’t want to do a cover band or plan on staying here. I wanted to find the right group of guys here who are like-minded, to get out and do it on a big scale.”
He said it took roughly seven months for the three core members to stick, but the band is currently looking for a drummer in the Portland area.
In addition to performing at numerous locations in Lake Havasu such as Fugs, Frankenstein’s, Jersey’s, Hangar 24 and Jeremy’s Juke Joint, the band has also played at various local festivals such as last year’s Havasu Balloon Festival and Buses by the Bridge.
It was at the Balloon Festival where Marshall says the band first realized they had a good thing going for themselves.
“We had a really good response from the audience and had a lot of people come up and tell us they loved what we were doing,” he said. “They loved the originals more than the covers we were doing and it was then we saw what we were all writing and making, people preferred.”
While Marshall and Town are from Havasu, Smart hails from Seattle, which played a part in convincing the others to make the move to the Northwest.
“He definitely had a big influence on it,” said Marshall of Smart, who also is a music producer. “He works with a lot of different artists in the Seattle area and his business kind of drove us up there. He’s probably the main contributing influence on us going up there.”
Marshall, who originally spent roughly six years in a cover band here in town, feels this is the perfect time for the band to move.
“I’m going to be 28 here pretty soon and there’s a joke in the musician community that if you don’t make it by the time your 40, you’re probably not going to make it,” he said. “We decided collectively that if we’re actually going to do this, we might as well do it now and stick with it and grind our teeth into it.”
Marshall says the local following Dreadknot has received was also a major factor in the band’s move and he is very thankful for the support they have gotten from the community and will miss the fans.
“We have a really good group of people who follow us and we’re definitely going to miss them,” he said. “Our core crowd has really pushed us to do this as well. That has been pretty difficult and touching to see.”
He says the band’s final gig at Fugs the weekend of Thanksgiving was an emotional night and made him feel that the band made an impact on the community.
While Portland may offer a better opportunity for the band to grow and expand, Marshall is aware of the challenges which come along with relocating.
“It’s a lot more challenging up there because it’s such a larger demographic. There’s so many different bands and people, they have a lot of different tastes,” he said.
Trail Blazin’, which was released Nov. 25, is available on all platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.
The process of completing the EP was described by Marshall as “excruciating.”
“It was interesting, we wanted to put something out that we thought was the highest quality,” he said. “We sat there and listened to a song a thousand times and probably a thousand time again before we decided that it was done. It was a learning process for all of us.”
Marshall, who musically comes from a reggae background, found it challenging to blend the sounds with his bandmates who had to assimilate themselves into that genre.
“It was challenging,” he said. “It challenged all of us. It challenged me as a songwriter. It challenged them as instrumentalists. Overall, it was difficult and this EP will make our future albums that much better.”
The band’s sound is something Marshall says others describe as a “beach vibe.”
“That’s kind of how I’ve adopted as well and I’ve really liked that definition as well,” he said.
The EP’s cover art features a cartoon drawing of the three band members in a school bus driving up the coast with their pet pig in the back. Marshall says the band uses an old school bus to travel when they are on tour.
The thought of being around other talented artists and bands excited Marshall for the future of Dreadknot.
“We’ve been in contact with a few bands up there already who are interested in playing with us,” he said. “The scene up there is really friendly. It really comes down to our product, if other bands heard and liked it, then they’d want to play with us.”
Marshall says the band plans to return to Havasu for shows and tours.
“I just really want to give a lot of ups to our fans here in Havasu,” he said. “We wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for them. They really inspired us to do it and our families have been really supportive as well.”
