A Lake Havasu City internet troll and social media administrator will have an opportunity to plead guilty next week in Mohave Superior Court, and potentially avoid a lengthy jail sentence.
Robert L. Kupfer, 62, is scheduled to appear Tuesday at a change-of-plea hearing. At that hearing, Kupfer may have the choice of accepting a plea agreement with county prosecutors in the case as he faces felony charges including theft of a motor vehicle, stalking; and misdemeanor counts of intimidation and assault per domestic violence.
Under the pending plea agreement, Kupfer may plead guilty to the charges of stalking, assault by domestic violence and intimidation. In exchange, the charge of theft of a means of transportation would be dismissed by prosecutors. Under the plea agreement, Kupfer would receive a sentence of supervised probation, 180 days in jail, and would be required to pay restitution to his alleged victims.
The case began on Aug. 30, when Kupfer was accused of assaulting his girlfriend and her 85-year-old mother in their Lake Havasu City residence. According to police, Kupfer left the scene after that incident in a vehicle owned by the victim. According to his indictment in Mohave Superior Court, prosecutors believe Kupfer may have issued threats or attempted to intimidate the victim the day after that incident took place, at a location on the 200 block of Lake Havasu Avenue.
According to police, an unidentified male subject was found at the victim’s home several days after the alleged assault, and was confronted by family members of the victim. The man allegedly told police that he was there to take photos of the victim and her property at Kupfer’s behest.
The alleged suspect remained at large until Feb. 14, when law enforcement officers reportedly saw the victim’s vehicle at a Kingman supermarket, with Kupfer inside. Kingman Police officers identified the vehicle as having been stolen out of the Havasu area, and confronted Kupfer at the scene. Kupfer was reportedly arrested at gunpoint in a high-risk traffic stop. Kupfer surrendered himself into custody at the scene, and he has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since February on $7,500 bond.
Prior to the reported assault in August, Kupfer acted as the former administrator of the Havasu Orchids & Onions Facebook community under the alias, “Robert Peterson.” At that time, the group had a following of more than 20,000 people in Havasu and throughout the U.S.
Kupfer is believed to have used Orchids & Onions as a platform to wage a possible disinformation campaign against Lake Havasu City Council members Jeni Coke, Michele Lin and Jim Dolan during the 2022 primary elections. He has also targeted local businesses with negative reviews, and has made derogatory statements about Havasu businesses in online forums.
At the time of the inciting Aug. 30 incident, Kupfer was wanted in Lake Havasu City under a misdemeanor warrant for an unpaid parking ticket. Under his “Robert Peterson” alias, Kupfer offered a $7.36 reward for information leading to his own arrest in an Aug. 8 Facebook post.
