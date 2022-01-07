An Oregon man has been charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend, whose body was found by motorists last weekend on a Bullhead City roadside.
According to police, Oregon resident Megan Rae J. Hannah, 27, of Medford, was last seen with boyfriend and fellow Medford resident Ryan L. Clark - who investigators say had an extensive violent criminal history.
Hannah was found deceased early Sunday morning from multiple gunshot wounds, and Bullhead City Police detectives worked with multiple law enforcement agencies in their investigation. Detectives learned that Clark had traveled from Oregon to the Bullhead City area in a rental car, which allegedly matched the description of a similar vehicle recorded leaving the crime scene on video surveillance footage. Clark also was found to have rented a hotel in Laughlin after the alleged homicide.
Bullhead City Police detectives obtained a warrant for Clark’s arrest this week, and Clark was taken into custody during a traffic stop after leaving his hotel room.
Police allegedly found several items belonging to Hannah during a search of Clark’s vehicle, and more of the victim’s belongings during a search of Clark’s hotel room. According to Bullhead City investigators, detectives also found the alleged murder weapon and ammunition believed to be consistent with similar ammunition found at the crime scene.
Clark’s criminal history includes a 2017 arrest in Oregon, in which he was accused of stabbing a 79-year-old Medford resident multiple times. The victim in that case ultimately survived her injuries.
Clark was transported to Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, where he will be held without bond pending a Jan. 10 extradition hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.