A monster of a mash will return to Downtown Lake Havasu City this month, as organizers plan to embrace the spirit of Halloween.
“Fright Night” has long been an annual Havasu tradition, providing entertainment and – more importantly – candy for trick-or-treaters throughout McCulloch Boulevard. The event was mitigated last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now the Lake Havasu City Main Street Association says it will return in force on Oct. 31.
“The city has sponsored us in the past,” said Main Street Association Board Member Regan Robertson. “That’s no longer the case, but the city will still assist us in closing McCulloch Boulevard for the event.”
According to Robertson, the cost of closing Main Street for the event will be about $1,200. And although the city will not be contributing to that cost this year, the Main Street Association has found multiple private sponsors to help with the expense.
“The response from the community has been overwhelming,” Robertson said. “And we’re going to come back bigger and better this year. We’re going to have fun games on Main Street, the Thriller-dancers will be out there, and we’ve received a lot of community support.”
Last year’s Halloween festivities in Havasu were reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, with multiple smaller events throughout the city.
This year’s Fright Night is expected to take place on McCulloch Boulevard from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, between Smoketree Avenue and Acoma Boulevard.
Alongside Fright Night’s return will be Lake Havasu City’s own Halloween celebration, the “Boo Bash.”
The Boo Bash is scheduled to take place at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Halloween Night. The event will include trick-or-treating, games, a bounce house, and a “swim-in” movie. Attendance for Boo Bash will be free, with candy and popcorn included for all visitors.
