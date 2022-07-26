The school year hasn’t started yet for students, but it has for teachers.
Last Friday was the first day of teacher orientation for the newly hired educators at Lake Havasu Unified School District. For the rest of this week, over 60 new teachers are waking up early, double checking all their supplies and gathering at their respective school sites to learn what teaching is all about at LHUSD.
Jaime Festa-Daigle, Director of Student Achievement at LHUSD, says educator orientation is a six-day program that all new teachers must go through even if they have prior experience in the classroom.
“Teachers spend time at their site to meet their principals and colleagues, dig into the district adopted curriculum, script the first day of school, and meet with their mentors,” Festa-Daigle said.
Jackie Murphy, one of the instructional technology coaches leading the orientation, says instructors cover “everything” about teaching over the six days including the technology used in the classroom and the routines that are necessary to establish early for a functional class.
Murphy, who taught first and second grade for ten years, says she draws on her own experience from her time as a new teacher when running orientation.
“I really focus on making sure I am giving them what I would have wanted before starting my teaching career,” Murphy said.
According to Lindsey Bitterman, human resources director for the district, LHUSD hired 65 teachers who are new to the district this year. 65 hires is similar to the number of new teachers the district has hired in recent years since the pandemic started, Bitterman says.
“But these numbers are higher than what we saw prior to the pandemic,” Bitterman explained.
Of the 65 new hires, Bitterman says 11 are participating in the LHUSD Bridge program, a recently created program which allows new teachers to work on the job while earning their teaching credentials.
According to Bitterman, the Bridge program is a two year process, with participants completing four education courses at Mohave Community College. In addition to the classes at MCC, Bitterman says Bridge participants also attend after hours professional development sessions run by a “highly, skilled group of veteran teachers” along with one-on-one coaching sessions.
“One significant benefit to our program is our ability to provide support and ensure quality outcomes,” Bitterman said. “We closely monitor teacher progression in the program to ensure it is leading to results in the classroom for our students.”
The Bridge program was only created last year, so Bitterman says LHUSD is excited to have the first group of teachers complete the program this spring so it can gather further feedback and data to measure the success of the program.
The first day of school for LHUSD is on Monday, August 8.
Carly Robinson
On her third day of new teacher orientation, first grade Jamaica Elementary teacher Carly Robinson says she is experiencing all the emotions in anticipation of her first day in the classroom.
“Nervous, happy, excited, scared—but, I am ready to get started and I am excited to get started,” Robinson said.
Robinson, whose parents were both teachers, says she has always known that she wanted to be a teacher.
“It runs in my family,” Robinson said.
However, one aspect of Robinson’s teaching plans has changed. According to Robinson she had planned on teaching older students—fourth and fifth graders—but after student teaching in a first grade classroom she changed her mind.
“They’re just happy to be there…” Robison said about first graders. “They are also fun and funny and they have got personality—there is never a dull moment.”
Jeff Chambers
This might be Jeff Chambers’ first time working as a teacher but Chambers says he has always gravitated toward the teaching role no matter what profession he was working in.
Chambers, who is originally from Sacramento, California, moved to Havasu after marrying his wife. He said comes from a long line of teachers and has been enrolled in classes— either at community colleges or four year universities—for his “whole life.”
Wanting to share the knowledge he has learned during all his studies, Chambers says he decided to follow in his family’s footsteps.
“This community needs good teachers,” Chambers said. “…The high school and the community college here are great and I wanted to be a part of that.”
Chambers says his background is in humanities which is why he chose to teach social studies at Lake Havasu High School.
“I’m kind of a history nerd which translates to wanting to share stories,” Chambers said.
Chambers says he’s feeling butterflies in his stomach when thinking about the first day of class and is hoping that he can be the teacher that has a positive impact on his students which will persist with them long after the school year is done.
“…I don’t want to be the ‘before the good teacher’ I want to be the good teacher,” Chambers said.
To learn more about Robinson, Chambers and all the other new teachers look for the Aug. 7 edition of “Today’s News Herald.”
