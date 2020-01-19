Oro Grande Classical Academy’s robotics club broke new ground for Lake Havasu City schools last month, sending six fourth and fifth grade students to Phoenix for the First Lego League Arizona Regional qualifying tournament.
The Mighty Minions, as they call themselves, became the first team from Lake Havasu City to enter the world of competitive robotics and fared pretty well in their first ever competition. Although the team didn’t score high enough to move on, they did win the judges award for their innovation project to punctuate a performance coaches said exceeded their expectations.
The tournament included a total of 24 teams and the Minions were one of the youngest in the 9-14 age group that included eighth graders.
The First Lego League competition consists of four parts, including a robotics portion where two technicians put a robot that the team built and coded through a series of “missions” to score points, and the design of the robot itself.
Each team also receives a teamwork challenge where they are judged based on how well they work together and include everyone’s input. Coach Molly Hooks, the computer site manager at Oro Grande and a former computer engineer, said the Minions were one of the last teams to go but the first to complete the challenge.
The innovation project was where the Mighty Minions really stood out, however.
The team was directed to identify a problem in their community that effects them, and develop a way to solve it. At the start of the school year there was one obvious problem: Students in Lake Havasu City had a total of 17 recesses canceled due to excessive heat.
“We started talking about how hot it is and what we need and then we thought of an indoor playground for our community,” team member Ashlynn told the Lake Havasu City Council at its meeting in January.
The students built a model of the indoor playground and gave a presentation to the judges about why it is needed and how it would work. Hooks said the team was so enthusiastic about the project that they even started thinking of ways to fundraise for the playground, and thinking of possible locations for it.
“I told them, ‘It’s a great idea, but we are not at that part yet,’” Hooks said.
Hooks said the team was blown away when they were recognized by the judges. She noted that it is an optional award that the judges don’t always hand out.
“The judges thought we were an outstanding team and they also expected great things from us in the future,” said Noah, one of the Minions.
Dr. Eric Aurand, an ASU Havasu math professor, got a preview of the Mighty Minions prior to the competition to provide feedback as they prepared. After witnessing their presentation, he could see why the judges were impressed.
“It was completely awesome,” he said. “What is very interesting is this was their first year in a full competition and they were very professional. I teach at the university and their presentation was comparable and sometimes even better than some of the students we have up here at the college – and they are in fifth grade.”
Learning on the fly
As a brand new team in its first competition, coaches Hooks and first grade teacher Tara Smith said there was lots to learn.
“We honestly didn’t know what we didn’t know this year,” Smith said. “It was a learning year for us.”
One of the things the team didn’t know was that it has misinterpreted one of the rules while they prepared for the competition.
Luckily First Impressions, which puts on the competitions, puts a premium on good sportsmanship. Hooks explained that one of the core values of the organization is what it calls “coopertition” which they define as always competing hard, while assisting and enabling others when you can.
Hooks said the Minions were approached by another team that noticed they had programed their robot to return to the starting line rather than off the board. It would have cost the Mighty Minions a deduction, but with the warning the team was able to modify the robot’s code to conform to the rule.
“They took out the laptop and were coding on site, but they fixed it no problem,” Hooks said.
Competing with robots
Robotics teams are starting to catch on in local schools in Lake Havasu City. Two years ago the London Bridge Rotary Club decided to award a grant to ASU Havasu to distribute robotics equipment to all of the local schools. Some of the schools have included the equipment in their existing STEM club, others schools decided to create a separate robotics club.
But Hooks said Oro Grande is the only school with a competitive robotics team so far.
Hooks said the school had started its robotics club at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year, starting with the youngest age group: first through fourth graders. The plan was to add an older group after a couple years as the kids grew into it. But a couple of months later the Rotary grant came through offering equipment that would be utilized for the older age group.
“We got started with the older kids much sooner than I was personally ready for, but we were already on that track,” Hooks said. “So we just said, ‘OK, we will do it.’”
Hooks said last year the club built a robot and did some coding, but the club was fairly informal and attendance was optional. As the Mighty Minions embarked on competitive robotics Hooks said the team has gotten more serious.
“Now that we are a competition team you have to be here. They can’t miss very much because it gets them out of sync,” she said. “There is too much going on and they won’t know where we are. So it is like any sports team – you’ve got to be committed.”
