Brick by brick, a group of young engineers are stacking up the awards.
Oro Grande Classical Academy’s Robotics team, The Mighty Minions, capped off its second competitive season this past weekend in the First Lego League State Championship.
Coach Molly Hooks, who doubles as Oro Grande’s computer site manager, said the team had a total of four weeks to prepare for state after qualifying in a Tucson regional tournament.
“They had to build a new robot, a new attachment and shot a whole new video for the innovation project,” Hooks said.
In last year’s competition, the team’s project idea was an indoor playground that would prevent excessive heat from canceling recess. This year, their innovation project focused on fitness.
“The kids’ idea was all about getting people to exercise,” Hooks said.
The Minions identified two things that seemed to stop people from working out, motivation and accessibility. To combat those two factors the team came up with the idea having QR codes outside of the exercise stations at Rotary Park.
When scanned, the QR code would pull up a video of the kids demonstrating how to do the exercise and then doing the exercise with the scanner for a whole minute.
While these codes aren’t in Rotary Park yet, the Mighty Minions have already filmed three videos.
Oro Grande’s team was one of 24 that competed in the state championship and while they didn’t qualify to move on to the national competition, Hooks did receive the award for coach/mentor.
“It was quite the surprise for me,” Hooks said. “The kids were the ones that nominated me for the award.”
One major difference to this year’s FLL competitions was that due to the covid-19 pandemic everything was held virtually.
Hooks said the format change didn’t throw too huge of a wrench into their progression during the season.
“We started the year with having all of our meetings virtually,” Hooks said. “Eventually though we were small enough that we were able to start meeting in person again with the proper precautions.”
Hooks says that even though all the competitions were virtual and the club was just hanging out at school all day on a Saturday, the spectacle of a live event was still there.
“FLL really did a fantastic job of making the competitions a big deal for the kids,” Hooks said.
