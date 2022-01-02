The future of tech might just be here in Lake Havasu City.
This past December, the Mighty Minions, a robotics team composed of eight former and current Oro Grande students, placed first in the FIRST Lego League Challenge regional tournament in Yuma. Now the club of young inventors is preparing to compete in the state championship at Arizona State University this month.
The main part of the robotics competition in Yuma required the students to build a Lego robot that competed in “robot games” which tasked the robot to complete tasks like moving a ball. The process of building and rebuilding the robot took some time, club leader Tara Smith says.
“The students spent multiple weeks building and rebuilding their robots, designing, building and testing attachments that help complete the missions they selected to accomplish,” Smith said. “They encountered numerous challenges pertaining to alignment and some technical issues with the gyro sensor in the hub.”
However, Smith says that before the minions could pilot their robot in the robot games they had to go through a 30 minute judging session where they demonstrated their knowledge and understanding of how their bot worked to judges.
“During the judging session and throughout the entire competition the team was also being judged on the FIRST Core Values of discovery, innovation, impact, inclusion, teamwork, and fun along with the FIRST philosophies of gracious professionalism and coopetition,” Smith added.
In addition to building a Lego robot the Mighty Minions were also tasked with creating an innovation project, a research project that addresses an issue in the team’s local community. For their innovation project, the Mighty Minions decide to address one problem that every Lake Havasu City resident is familiar with…heat.
“Our team determined that a problem they have encountered is that, after delivery, perishable food and electronic items are being destroyed due to our extreme heat or weather,” Smith said. “In order to protect our products at our houses, our team decided to design an eco-friendly and sustainable drop off box called the banana box.”
Smith says that the banana box is designed with an outer layer of powder coated aluminum. On top of the box are solar cell sheets that use energy from the sun to power a fan inside the box keeping the contents cool.
Smith and her co-club leader Molly Hooks say they are extremely proud of all the work the Mighty Minions put into the competition and the club. Both say their best memory of the club was seeing the students’ faces when it was announced they were tournament champions
“The students worked incredibly hard to prepare for regionals and demonstrated outstanding teamwork and determination throughout the entire competition,” Smith said.
The Mighty Minions will compete at the state competition on Jan. 15.
