Osterman Gas Station named one of the most endangered historic places

PEACH SPRINGS – The Osterman Gas Station has officially been designated as one of the 11 Most Endangered Historic Places in the United States in 2023.
The designation from the National Trust for Historic Preservation for the former gas station owned by the Hualapai Tribe will give more opportunities for grant funding to rehabilitate the property. The designation brings more awareness to historic places across the country and encourages people to learn about locations that have shaped our history.
The National Trust for Historic Preservation has listed over 350 sites since 1988. Sites across the country begin with a public nomination process, and from there, NTHP Chief Preservation Officer Katherine Malone-France said the location must have an important history and face an imminent threat. She said that Osterman Gas Station in Peach Springs, Arizona checks those boxes.
“The 11 most endangered list is really about shining a spotlight on these places, and their stories, but also the people who are fighting so hard for them,” Malone-France said.
By bringing that site national attention, more support for the restoration of the gas station will hopefully come from the state and federal levels. Travelers will also be more interested in traveling to the sites with the designation and about its rich history in pockets throughout the United States.
According to the National Register of Historic Places, John Osterman constructed the building in 1929. The Osterman Gas Station was a popular stop along Route 60 prior to Interstate 40 being built. The Hualapai Tribe purchased the building in order to restore it. In 2012, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Loretta Jackson-Kelly with the Hualapai Tribe’s Department of Cultural Resources nominated the site for one of the 11 Most Endangered Places in the United States. Along with its significance to Peach Springs, the building has also been struck by heavy weather. She shared that two microbursts in 2021 and 2023 tore off the roof of the building and collapsed one the walls.
“It’s been a high priority for us, and we are looking forward to graft funding for restoration and rehabilitation,” Jackson-Kelly said. “It has a long history, especially within our tribe.”
According to the Arizona State Parks and Trails, grant funding, including an American Rescue Plan Act grant from Arizona State Parks and Trails, will be used for repairs.
The restoration of the building is part of Peach Springs’ master plan to revitalize the town and bring the past to the present. The gas station has been a key component of the overall project, and community members hope to get continued support from community members, visitors and state/federal governments.
“It’s just such a great example of how preservation, and the preservation of a place, can really be at the heart of larger planning efforts,” Malone-France said.
Jackson-Kelly said the tribe is brainstorming what the building should become. While a gas station is always an option, Jackson-Kelly said it could become a museum, a coffee shop, a gift shop, an electric vehicle charging station or an artist guild. Regardless of what service it will offer, it was stand as a backbone to the community’s master plan.
“We hope it will provide an assistance to the community,” Jackson-Kelly said. Jackson-Kelly said the first stage of revitalization efforts is projected to be completed in October.
“Arizona’s rich cultural heritage is a precious legacy we must steward. The Osterman Gas Station and its role in Peach Springs, contributing to the town’s mid-century prosperity is an important piece of Americana,” Governor Katie Hobbs said in an official statement. “With recognition of its significance and support, it can once again serve as a meaningful piece of the Peach Springs revitalization plans of the Hualapai Tribe.”
