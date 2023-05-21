Osterman Gas Station named one of the most endangered historic places

The Osterman Gas Station in Peach Springs, Arizona is one of the 11 Most Endangered Historic Places in the United States in 2023. The rehabilitation efforts are part of the community’s overall master plan to revitalize the town. 

 Photo courtesy of the Hualapai Tribe

PEACH SPRINGS – The Osterman Gas Station has officially been designated as one of the 11 Most Endangered Historic Places in the United States in 2023.

The designation from the National Trust for Historic Preservation for the former gas station owned by the Hualapai Tribe will give more opportunities for grant funding to rehabilitate the property. The designation brings more awareness to historic places across the country and encourages people to learn about locations that have shaped our history.

