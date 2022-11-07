Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School has a new, state of the art computer lab.
Over the fall break the Catholic school installed a SmartLab HQ from Creative Learning Systems on their campus. According to Principal Fatima Mu, the new STEM lab can be used by all students in the school and will cover areas that include circuitry, computer graphics and robotics.
Our Lady of the Lake’s new lab, which Mu says was paid for by state grants, consists of three tables or “lily pads” each with three computers. Mu says the seats are arrange the way they are to encourage students to work together on assignments.
“It is very important that students learn to collaborate and problem solve in groups,” Mu said.
Along with having programs and lessons on the computers to teach students, the SmartLab also includes kits that kids can use to construct science projects such as motor power cars and circuit boards. Even when students are working hands on with the kits in the SmartLab, they are still logging their progress on the computers.
Mu hopes the lab will show her students that learning can happen anywhere, not just in the classroom.
“The prayer is that type of learning will eventually ignite more learning independently,” Mu said.
During the school year the SmartLab will just be used by students at Our Lady of the Lake catholic school, Mu says, but during the summer the school will offer a program for all children in the parish
“We wanted to make sure that we offered something during the summer,” Mu said.
Our Lady of the Lake staff and volunteers just went through a training for the lab, Mu says and they will spend the rest of the quarter playing around with ideas on how to implement the SmartLab into the school. Mu says the school will also look for parent feedback on how to best use the lab.
“Whatever they decide as a whole that is what we will implement,” Mu said.
