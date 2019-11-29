A tradition more than 25 years strong continued Thursday when Our Lady of the Lake held their annual Thanksgiving community meal at Columbian Hall.
The event is always open to the public and provides a full Thanksgiving plate with dessert. It was held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
“It’s amazing to me how giving our community is,” said Coordinator Dan Matthews. “That’s one of my favorite things about Havasu. We live in an awesome community”
London Bridge Resort, St. Vincent De Paul, and Knights of Columbus assisted in putting the event together and providing the food and venue.
The tables at the event were packed, and as bellies were filled, plates were emptied.
Our Lady of the Lake also delivered 150 homebound meals to families around Lake Havasu City.
