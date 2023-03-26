MIKID aims to help kids in crisis

Children and adolescents participate in programs organized by Phoenix-based Mentally Ill Kids In Distress.

A Phoenix organization will receive $130,168 in federal grant funding to improve the lives of Lake Havasu City children who suffer from behavioral health disorders.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, as many as 16% of children between ages 6 and 17 suffer from a treatable mental health disorder. And Mentally Ill Kids In Distress, also known as MIKID, has worked with Havasu families for more than two decades to help.

(1) comment

RD Peterson
Robert Peterson

For about 2k per kid per year that’s a bargain. Hope I did math right, caffeine hasn’t kicked in yet this AM. Organizations like MIKID and North Country HealthCare provide important services through out the County and State.

