A Phoenix organization will receive $130,168 in federal grant funding to improve the lives of Lake Havasu City children who suffer from behavioral health disorders.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, as many as 16% of children between ages 6 and 17 suffer from a treatable mental health disorder. And Mentally Ill Kids In Distress, also known as MIKID, has worked with Havasu families for more than two decades to help.
The organization was one of 11 earlier this month to receive grant funding under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, by way of the Lake Havasu City Council.
According to MIKID Vice President of Marketing Patrick Winters, that funding will be implemented in the organization’s active parenting and crisis prevention programs.
“MIKID respectfully requested funding from the Lake Havasu City ARPA Fund in order to support families with behavioral health challenges through evidence-based training and connection to community support programs,” Winters said. “The requested funds provide a one-time investment that will help Havasu assist parents for decades to come.”
Funding will facilitate the organization’s active parenting programs. Those programs educate parents in raising children and teens by encouragement, building self-esteem, communication and problem solving.
The funding will also be used to continue crisis prevention, with training programs to help families identify, prevent and de-escalate crises with children who suffer from behavioral health disorders. The organization is also expected to provide services for 52 families that are not otherwise enrolled in the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment system. Services for those families will be covered at no cost, regardless of the status of their respective health insurance plans.
And according to Winters, the demand for those services more than doubled throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
“MIKID has seen a large increase in the demand for its services in Lake Havasu City because of the coronavirus pandemic,” Winters said. “The worsening of child mental health during the pandemic has been reported by parents and children.”
The organization has provided family-run behavioral health services for 35 years, including two decades of service in Lake Havasu City, and now operates from nine offices providing multiple programs throughout Arizona and Colorado.
(1) comment
For about 2k per kid per year that’s a bargain. Hope I did math right, caffeine hasn’t kicked in yet this AM. Organizations like MIKID and North Country HealthCare provide important services through out the County and State.
