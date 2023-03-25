This year Lake Havasu City took advantage of what multiple councilmembers say was a unique opportunity to offer up local grant money for social service-focused projects and programs that address an area of need within the city.
Although multiple councilmembers said they don’t think local tax money should be used to support non-profit organizations, the council decided last year to earmark up to $1 million of the $8.5 million in federal assistance provided through the American Rescue Plan Act for sustainable projects and programs that address a social service need in Havasu. When the council decided to set aside that money for grants, social services were one of a few areas where cities were allowed to spend ARPA money – though those restrictions have since loosened.
The City Council created a brand new advisory body called the Lake Havasu City Community Resource Coalition to create the application process for the grants, create the process to vet and review applications, and to make recommendations to the council for how the grant money should be distributed.
The city received a total of 19 applications from local non-profits requesting a total of $2.4 million in grants. Although the $1 million available would have been enough to fully fund the seven highest-scoring applications, the coalition requested that each of the applicants reduce their requested grant amount by at least 20%, in an effort to spread the grant money out to more organizations.
Ultimately, the coalition recommended that a total of 11 applicants receive the city grants. The City Council agreed, and voted 6-0 during its Feb. 28 meeting to award $1 million in grants as recommended. Councilmember Michele Lin recused herself from the vote, citing her relationship with several of the non-profits applying for the grants.
Havasu will distribute grants to Faith and Grace ($157,280), The Clothes Closet ($128,000), River Cities United Way ($161,856), MIKID Mentally Ill Kids in Distress ($130,168), HAVEN Family Resource Center ($40,000), Covenant Church Lake Havasu ($39,216), Grace Episcopal Church ($72,240), Women With Willpower ($40,000), Impact 928 ($141,000), and Child & Family Resources ($40,239).
Today’s News-Herald will explore each of the organizations and proposals that were awarded grant money from Havasu in an 11-part series beginning today.
