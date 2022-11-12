This weekend, Our Shabby Shack and Book Exchange, at 2029 N. McCulloch Blvd, is celebrating its grand reopening after Denise Griess took over ownership of the local book and gift store six months ago.

The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting on Friday at 1 p.m. with milk and cookies, but Griess also says the grand reopening celebrations will go on with three days of specials, prize drawings and giveaways.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.