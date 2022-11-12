This weekend, Our Shabby Shack and Book Exchange, at 2029 N. McCulloch Blvd, is celebrating its grand reopening after Denise Griess took over ownership of the local book and gift store six months ago.
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting on Friday at 1 p.m. with milk and cookies, but Griess also says the grand reopening celebrations will go on with three days of specials, prize drawings and giveaways.
Since Our Shabby Shack changed ownership in May, some changes have been made. Griess says her focus has been on rejuvenating the Book Exchange, which celebrates 30 years of serving the Lake Havasu City community this year.
Along with adding blind grab bags, which offer hints to what the book inside is about without revealing the name, Griess has also remodeled the book portion of the store to make it more accessible and organized.
“We’ve taken the book shelves that were originally here,” Griess said. “…ripped them all apart, used what wood we could and rebuilt them so that they are nice and wide.”
Griess says longtime Shabby Shack customers reacted with apprehension at first when they saw the store’s new layout, but many told her they find it to be a good change.
“Then they got back there and by the time they check out they say ‘it’s so lovely, it’s so organized,” Griess said. “It’s the turning of a new page.”
Along with their grand reopening, Griess says this weekend will be Our Shabby Shack’s Holiday open house when the store put out its seasonal holiday items.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
