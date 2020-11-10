The Arizona Corporation Commission has ordered three out-of-state companies to pay more than $3 million in penalties after uncovering an alleged scam targeting investors and Arizona veterans.
Veterans who receive residual income from disability or pension have the right to sell some, or all of their respective income streams in exchange for lump sums from financial companies. The trade of revenue streams is strictly governed by the Arizona Corporation Commission, with regulations intended to protect veterans and investors from potential fraud. According to Arizona Corporation Commission Public Relations Specialist Nicole Capone, one such fraud took place earlier this year.
According to Capone veterans were paid lump sums in exchange for as much as 10 years of monthly payments. As an example, Capone said veterans who traded 60 months-worth of $1,000 disability or pension payments would receive a $50,000 lump sum – but according to Capone, veterans caught in the alleged scheme typically received only 40% to 50% of that sum.
“The commissions and fees for the promoters, middlemen and salesmen accounted for the other 50% to 60% of the investor’s lump sum payment,” Capone said.
Veterans typically stopped paying within three years, Capone said, because they were left in such dire financial straits that they could no longer afford it – or because they learned that federal law may have prohibited them from selling their respective revenue streams in the first place.
“The veterans were harmed because they gave up their monthly payments for a fraction of what they were worth,” Capone said. “Investors were harmed because these investments were marketed as very safe and secure, when in reality they were extremely risky because of the high percentage of veterans who stop paying.”
South Carolina company Upstate Law Group, LLC, was ordered to pay more than $3 million for the alleged scam. The Arizona Corporation Commission also ordered Mississippi-based Performance Arbitrage Company and Texas-based Financial Product Distributors, LLC, to pay more than $370,000 in penalties.
“The Commission found that these individuals and entities either made, participated in or induced the sale of unregistered income stream investments which were based on the monthly payments veterans receive for their pension and disability benefits,” Capone wrote in a monthly newsletter from the Arizona Corporation Commission.
According to Capone, Upstate Law Group continued to participate in the unlawful sales of income stream securities despite multiple cease-and-desist orders from Arizona and other states. The company allegedly failed to disclose those orders to Arizona investors, and deceived investors into a false sense of their investments’ security.
