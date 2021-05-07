Once a Thanksgiving weekend tradition in the early days of Lake Havasu City, powerboat racing will make its return for the London Bridge’s 50th anniversary.
The Lake Havasu Classic Outboard Championships will be held Oct. 15-17, 2021, and will be conducted by the NGK Spark Plugs Formula 1 Powerboat Series, which features world class international powerboat racers.
According to a press release from NGK Formula 1, the race headquarters and free fan viewing will be at the Nautical Beachfront Resort. The powerboats will race along the water in Thompson Bay, which was the original location of the championships when the event began in 1964. Havasu continued to host the Outboard Championships through 1990.
The three-day event includes the rededication of the London Bridge, which was completed in 1971, and racing in three classes: Formula 1, Tri-Hull and Formula.
“Lake Havasu and the classic have a special place in our family’s hearts, we are honored to be part of this historic 50th anniversary event for the city,” said NGK Spark Plugs Formula 1 Powerboat Series director Tim Seebold. “The powerboat racing world’s historic alignment with the city and classic will once again be front and center showcasing the excitement to the fans on the shores of Lake Havasu.”
The powerboat races were initiated by Havasu founder Robert P. McCulloch, who later purchased the then-sinking London Bridge in 1968. He numbered the granite blocks, shipped the pieces to Havasu and restored the blocks in the exact same order over the man-made Bridgewater Channel.
Bill Seebold, the winningest powerboat driver in history, and past Outboard Championship legends will be in attendance for the revived event. According to the release, Bill Seebold will host the Racers Reunion driver’s party, pairing past drivers with vintage boats of historical Havasu significance, which will also be displayed for fans.
“We are thrilled with the enthusiasm of the Seebold family and NGK Spark Plugs to put on this nostalgic race to help pay tribute to Robert P. McCulloch and the birth of the city,” said Go Lake Havasu President and Chief Executive Officer Terence Concannon.
“McCulloch’s history of winning outboard races and starting the World Outboard Championships in 1964 is a strong testament to the passion he had for the engines and the sport, which eventually led to his vision of rebuilding the beloved London Bridge here.”
