Lake Havasu City was once home to the premiere outboard race in the world.
As the town prepares for London Bridge’s 50th anniversary, Havasu will celebrate its history of the Outboard Championships with the return of powerboat racing in October.
“The 50th Anniversary of the London Bridge Committee that was put forth, it was very, very important to them,” GoLakeHavasu CEO Terence Concannon said about the return outboard racing in Havasu. “Organizers here were keen on putting together that race and bringing it back too. It’s a huge part of our history so we’re very happy to be a part of bringing that back.”
When a proposal was brought up to revive the outboard races, it was a no-brainer for the Anniversary Committee to bring back the event.
“When that came up, it seemed like a really good idea when the proposal was put to our event committee,” Concannon said. “The event committee definitely saw the excitement and just the history of bringing it back. So fortunately they were able to put together a proposal that we could live with at a cost that GoLakeHavasu could bear and so that’s how it worked out.”
The outboard races will be conducted by NGK Sparkplugs Formula 1 Powerboat Series and will take place on Oct. 15-17. The original Outboard Championships in Havasu began in 1964 and it continued through 1990.
The three-day event will feature the rededication of the London Bridge and racing in three classes: Formula 1, Tri-Hull and Formula Lights. Past Outboard Championship winners and powerboat racers from throughout the world are expected to be in attendance.
During the event’s heyday in the ’60s, the Outboard Championships was considered the premiere outboard race in the world and it put Havasu on the map. The event was covered nationally by Sports Illustrated, the New York Times and ABC’s Wide World of Sports.
For the revived event, powerboats will race along the water in Thompson Bay, which was the original location of the Outboard Championships. Race headquarters and free fan viewing is expected to be at the Nautical Beachfront Resort.
“I think it’s going to be a huge deal for this town,” Concannon said. “I’m not sure if we’ll be able to bring it back year after year, but we’ll certainly like to do that.”
Concannon said the London Bridge 50th Anniversary Committee is made up of a large number of Havasu pioneers and those pioneers are keen on revisiting some of the events that took place when the London Bridge first opened 50 years ago.
Some other events that took place during the London Bridge’s dedication in 1971 included a pancake race, which could also make a comeback this October.
Nothing is official yet, but the Bridge’s milestone anniversary could include a pancake race, a canoe race, a tug of war and an archery competition.
According to Lake Havasu Hospitality Association Vice President Regan Ross-Robertson, those events are being considered and will be discussed in the Hospitality Association’s board meeting next week. Ross-Robertson is also the Director of Community Programs and Relations for GoLakeHavasu.
The pancake race took place in conjunction with the London Bridge’s Dedication in 1971 due to the event’s England ties. Pancake racing has been a Shrove Tuesday tradition, the day before Ash Wednesday, in England.
“How it’s been explained to me from the people that there were people who used to dress in old English costumes and literally run across the bridge with a cast iron skillet flipping pancakes,” Ross-Roberson said.
The canoe race and tug of wars are also old traditions, as those events occurred in Havasu in collaboration with the Chemehuevi Tribe during the town’s early days, according to Ross-Robertson. The archery competition would be a new event in Havasu.
“It was brought about during the Renaissance Faire,” Ross-Robertson said about the archery competition. “They have a company they work with that comes down and sets up the whole archery they normally do during the Renaissance Faire. They said it’s pretty popular. That was something we’re considering.”
If the pancake and canoe races, tug of war and archery competition are approved, they will be open for the public to participate, Ross-Robertson said.
For those who are interested in volunteering in the planning of those prospective events, you could email Ross-Robertson at Reagan@GoLakeHavasu.com.
