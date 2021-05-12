Mohave County will prohibit outdoor fires and the use of fireworks in unincorporated areas starting on Friday. The ban is prompted by high fire danger caused by dry vegetation, high winds and an increase in human-caused fires around the county. The recent Flag Fire near the Hualapai Mountains southeast of Kingman was caused by people, according to Mohave County. That fire resulted in the evacuation of the nearby community of Pine Lake and the closure of Hualapai Mountain Park.
The county’s order bans all open fires, campfires and all consumer fireworks in unincorporated areas, which include Horizon Six, Desert Hills and Havasu Heights. Lake Havasu City is not affected by the ban, nor are BLM or State Trust lands.
However, The Bureau of Land Management Colorado River District will implement Stage 1 Fire restrictions, including a restriction on target shooting, on Friday. Specific information relating to fire restrictions in Arizona can be found at: http://wildlandfire.az.gov.
