Lake Havasu City’s outdoor recreation industry has taken off this year, as California residents and locals arrive to have their fun in the sun. The need to escape has spurred an ongoing boom for both the personal watercraft and off-highway vehicle industry as America takes to the great outdoors.
As of July 28, Polaris Motorsports reported a second-quarter increase of 57% in sales nationwide for the second quarter of 2020. Polaris Inc. Chairman Scott Wine announced in the company’s second-quarter stock report that results significantly outperformed expectations, while overcoming “a near complete shutdown” of the company’s dealers and the U.S. economy.
Polaris is a well-known brand for off-highway vehicle enthusiasts in Havasu, and AZ West Allsports specializes in Polaris’ selection of side-by-side and other recreational vehicles.
“This industry has become a family-friendly industry,” said one AZ West sales representative on Friday. “Financing has become more available, the units are now more affordable, and people are realizing that instead of that expensive vacation to Hawaii, they could stay at home and buy a side-by-side for about $20,000 to $35,000.”
Some industries have struggled during the crisis, but outdoor recreation hasn’t been among them. In June, Yamaha reported record sales of personal watercraft throughout the U.S. According to Watercraft Journal, Yamaha WaveRunners sales in May were about 156% of 2019 sales. It was a feat made more impressive, Watercraft Journal said last month, due to launch ramp closures throughout the U.S.
At River Rats Motorsports, on Industrial Boulevard, those personal watercraft and off-highway vehicles have enjoyed continued success for new thrill-seekers as well as returning customers.
“The coronavirus has been very good for this business,” said River Rats Service Advisor Martin Hokenson. “When it hit, we eventually started selling out of our stock. Side-by-side sales usually fall off during the summer, just as personal watercraft sales start to go up. This summer, side-by-sides are continuing strong.”
As the U.S. suffers through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it may be more a matter of where, rather than how, Americans cope with the crisis.
Hokenson made clear that his views did not represent those of River Rats Motorsports.
“People are ready to have fun instead of being stuck at home,” Hokenson said. “About 50% of the people who have come in this year have been new buyers, wanting to break into the power sports world. The world has basically shut down, and instead of spending their money on traveling this year, people are putting that money into ‘staycations’. And for California residents, Havasu is a short trip away. ”
